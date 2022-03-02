Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Raymond James from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Interface stock opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.87. Interface has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $18.03.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Interface had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $339.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interface will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Interface by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 26,132 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Interface by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,484,692 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,280,000 after acquiring an additional 244,770 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Interface by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,616 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 26,941 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interface by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 81,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Interface by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 256,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

