Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock Price Down 9.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) dropped 9.7% during trading on Tuesday after Chardan Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $177.00 to $172.00. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Intellia Therapeutics traded as low as $87.00 and last traded at $87.03. Approximately 12,439 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,097,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.36.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NTLA. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.65.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 583,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,317,000 after purchasing an additional 268,167 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,226,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,236,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 518.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,509,000 after buying an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.84 and a 200 day moving average of $122.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 2.11.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 810.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.