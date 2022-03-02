Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Given New $83.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $146.00 to $83.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NTLA. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $156.65.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

NTLA stock opened at $79.85 on Tuesday. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $43.86 and a fifty-two week high of $202.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 2.11.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 810.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 95.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,916,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,092,000 after buying an additional 1,173,326 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 151.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 979,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,393,000 after purchasing an additional 589,302 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 11.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,985,000 after purchasing an additional 565,430 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 64.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,146,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,742,000 after purchasing an additional 448,316 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 95.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 769,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,222,000 after purchasing an additional 375,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.