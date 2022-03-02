Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 200.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $46.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.47. The company has a market cap of $190.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 30.04%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. DZ Bank lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, February 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.10.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

