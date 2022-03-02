Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.32 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $18.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Intel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.30 billion and the highest is $18.39 billion. Intel posted sales of $19.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Intel will report full-year sales of $75.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $73.55 billion to $76.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $78.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $73.99 billion to $80.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Intel.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.10.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Third Point LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1,300.0% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $785,960,000 after buying an additional 13,000,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,064,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Intel by 99.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $580,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Intel by 75.1% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $660,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.82. The company had a trading volume of 53,826,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,533,059. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.46 and a 200-day moving average of $51.47. Intel has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $190.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

About Intel (Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intel (INTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.