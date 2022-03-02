Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 216 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lessened its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Stericycle during the 3rd quarter valued at $414,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Stericycle during the 3rd quarter valued at $650,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Stericycle by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stericycle by 1,100.3% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stericycle alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRCL. StockNews.com raised shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of SRCL traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.05. 34,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,922. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.75. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.25 and a 1 year high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $657.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.25 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Stericycle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.