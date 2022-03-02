Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 210 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC trimmed its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at $247,393,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at $164,038,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at $250,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,753,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $654,721,000 after purchasing an additional 124,552 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 74.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 258,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,251,000 after purchasing an additional 110,538 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded up $15.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $452.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,474. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.91. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.51 and a 12 month high of $580.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $441.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $484.85.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.04%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.43%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPWR. KeyCorp raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.22.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,700 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $681,904.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,539 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.11, for a total value of $695,797.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,871 shares of company stock worth $24,448,091 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems (Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.