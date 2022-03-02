Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 100 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,024 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $6.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $228.36. 137,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,474,921. The business’s fifty day moving average is $236.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.81. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.84 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $284.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.30.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

