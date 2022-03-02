Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Reduces Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lowered its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 103,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,342,000 after acquiring an additional 11,679 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 675.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 24,087 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 522,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 19,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 254,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,212,000 after acquiring an additional 77,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.70.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $2.58 on Wednesday, reaching $130.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,069. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.04 and a 52-week high of $139.79. The company has a market cap of $73.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

In related news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $661,717.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $246,012.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,726 shares of company stock valued at $12,174,130. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

