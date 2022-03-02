Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1,146.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,552,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786,406 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,154,682,000 after buying an additional 4,477,785 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,497,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740,549 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,989,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,133,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,319,000 after buying an additional 1,229,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MS. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

MS traded up $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,133,531. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.87%.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

