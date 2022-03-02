Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Buys 622 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 28,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,993,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 301,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PG stock traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $154.53. The stock had a trading volume of 155,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,981,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.64.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total transaction of $8,203,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 546,696 shares of company stock worth $88,013,355 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

