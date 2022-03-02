InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NSPR stock opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.46. InspireMD has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40.

InspireMD seeks to utilize its proprietary MicroNet® technology to make its products the industry standard for carotid stenting by providing outstanding acute results and durable, stroke-free, long-term outcomes.

