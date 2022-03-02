Insider Selling: U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) COO Sells 2,118 Shares of Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) COO Graham D. Reeve sold 2,118 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total value of $192,208.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

USPH traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.54. 529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,437. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.47. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.43 and a 1-year high of $123.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 1.41.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $129.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.14%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CJS Securities raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 207.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 28,095 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 7.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the third quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Physical Therapy (Get Rating)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.