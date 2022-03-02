Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells 2,300 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total transaction of $481,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 24th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.92, for a total transaction of $452,916.00.
- On Tuesday, February 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $452,272.00.
- On Friday, February 18th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.91, for a total transaction of $455,193.00.
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total transaction of $483,506.00.
- On Monday, February 14th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $477,158.00.
- On Friday, February 11th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total transaction of $488,405.00.
- On Wednesday, February 9th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.64, for a total transaction of $505,172.00.
- On Monday, February 7th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.88, for a total transaction of $503,424.00.
- On Friday, February 4th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $501,952.00.
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $522,100.00.
salesforce.com stock opened at $208.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.21. The company has a market cap of $205.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $184.44 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Several analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays set a $348.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on salesforce.com from $335.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.54.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,789,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 372,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $101,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 719.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $55,113,000 after acquiring an additional 178,392 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 210.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 419,455 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $113,766,000 after acquiring an additional 284,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.
salesforce.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
