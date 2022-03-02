Insider Selling: NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) General Counsel Sells 1,470 Shares of Stock

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) General Counsel Irina Ridley sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $11,083.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NeuroPace stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $8.00. 74,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,489. NeuroPace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $27.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a current ratio of 16.20.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in NeuroPace by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in NeuroPace by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 5,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NeuroPace by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. 49.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About NeuroPace (Get Rating)
NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NeuroPace (NPCE)
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for NeuroPace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroPace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.