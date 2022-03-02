Insider Selling: Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Director Sells 12,026 Shares of Stock

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) Director Hoshi Printer sold 12,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $82,137.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hoshi Printer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lantronix alerts:

On Tuesday, March 1st, Hoshi Printer sold 2,878 shares of Lantronix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total transaction of $19,541.62.

NASDAQ LTRX traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.66. The stock had a trading volume of 163,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,476. The company has a market capitalization of $230.74 million, a PE ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.10. Lantronix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $10.25.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantronix, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTRX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lantronix by 9.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 372,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 32,790 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Lantronix by 155.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix during the second quarter worth about $414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix during the second quarter worth about $155,000. 17.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Lantronix from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.11.

About Lantronix (Get Rating)

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.