Insider Selling: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CFO Sells 1,473 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CFO Cary Baker sold 1,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $99,206.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cary Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, Cary Baker sold 5,486 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $373,102.86.

On Thursday, December 16th, Cary Baker sold 337 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $27,226.23.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Cary Baker sold 2,500 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.65, for a total value of $206,625.00.

Impinj stock opened at $66.53 on Wednesday. Impinj, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.69 and a twelve month high of $94.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.53 and a beta of 2.32.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 53.78%. The firm had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Impinj in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.70.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $950,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 349,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after buying an additional 27,121 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,295,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

