Insider Selling: Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Insider Sells 3,912 Shares of Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) insider D Scott Coward sold 3,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $300,011.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

D Scott Coward also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

On Thursday, February 24th, D Scott Coward sold 5,815 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $407,631.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS traded down $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.32. 1,242,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,291,905. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.25 and its 200-day moving average is $87.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $140.18.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $473.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.56 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 33.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

EXAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1,562.5% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 214.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences (Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.