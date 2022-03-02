Insider Selling: Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Insider Sells 3,912 Shares of Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) insider D Scott Coward sold 3,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $300,011.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
D Scott Coward also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 24th, D Scott Coward sold 5,815 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $407,631.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS traded down $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.32. 1,242,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,291,905. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.25 and its 200-day moving average is $87.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $140.18.
EXAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.21.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1,562.5% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 214.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.
About Exact Sciences (Get Rating)
EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.
