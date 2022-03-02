Insider Selling: Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) CEO Sells 308,263 Shares of Stock

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 308,263 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $1,757,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CERS traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,840,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,202. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 1.22. Cerus Co. has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $8.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 63.31% and a negative net margin of 41.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cerus by 24.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,315,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 261,505 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus in the second quarter worth approximately $276,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 105.5% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 153,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 78,816 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 105.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 55,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 10.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 267,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 24,339 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

