Insider Selling: Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) CEO Sells 73,991 Shares of Stock

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) CEO Lucinda M. Baier sold 73,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $500,179.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE:BKD opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $8.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16.
Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 46.65% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BKD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.
About Brookdale Senior Living (Get Rating)
Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brookdale Senior Living (BKD)
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.