Insider Selling: Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) CEO Sells 73,991 Shares of Stock

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) CEO Lucinda M. Baier sold 73,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $500,179.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:BKD opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $8.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 46.65% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKD. FMR LLC grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 20.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,775,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,685,000 after buying an additional 297,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,348,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,556,000 after acquiring an additional 347,416 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

