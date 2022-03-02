Insider Selling: Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP Sells 2,027 Shares of Stock

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) EVP Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $69,870.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Gerard Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of Avantor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $103,363.61.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Gerard Brophy sold 11,551 shares of Avantor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total value of $446,446.15.

On Monday, January 3rd, Gerard Brophy sold 59,418 shares of Avantor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $2,422,471.86.

Shares of Avantor stock traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $34.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,049,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,121,550. The firm has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.94. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVTR shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Avantor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Avantor by 297.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantor during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

