Insider Buying: MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Director Buys 40,000 Shares of Stock

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) Director Anthony C. Hooper purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $108,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MNKD opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $692.44 million, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.80. MannKind Co. has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $5.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.36.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

MNKD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of MannKind from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MannKind presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

