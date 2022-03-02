Insider Buying: Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) SVP Purchases 1,800 Shares of Stock

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $135.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $133.50 and a twelve month high of $176.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.51.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

CE has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Sunday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Celanese by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 1,376.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

