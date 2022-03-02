Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $72.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ INSG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.78. 1,718,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,665. Inseego has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $12.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.32.

Get Inseego alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSG. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Inseego by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Inseego by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 266,607 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Inseego by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Inseego by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 24,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Inseego by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communication equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport, and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.