Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts expect Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Innoviva’s earnings. Innoviva posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innoviva will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.88 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Innoviva.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.27). Innoviva had a return on equity of 56.88% and a net margin of 67.84%.

INVA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Innoviva from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other Innoviva news, Director Innoviva, Inc. purchased 3,614,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,073,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVA. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Innoviva by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,305,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,278 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Innoviva by 289.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,140,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,871,000 after buying an additional 847,800 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Innoviva by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,419,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,714,000 after buying an additional 725,120 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Innoviva during the 4th quarter worth $7,963,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Innoviva by 885.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 442,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after buying an additional 397,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

INVA traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $18.40. 9,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,393. Innoviva has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $20.48. The company has a current ratio of 54.02, a quick ratio of 75.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.85.

About Innoviva (Get Rating)

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innoviva (INVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.