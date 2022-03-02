Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN) Stake Reduced by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,434 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned about 3.02% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 512.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 34,355 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 367.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 10,688 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 1,366.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January during the 3rd quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000.

NYSEARCA KJAN opened at $30.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.35. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January has a 1 year low of $29.36 and a 1 year high of $32.59.

