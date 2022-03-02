Innovate (VATE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Innovate (NYSE:VATE – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Innovate stock opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.76. Innovate has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Innovate during the third quarter valued at $2,606,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovate during the third quarter valued at $997,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Innovate during the third quarter valued at $828,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovate by 1,449.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 198,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 185,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Innovate during the third quarter valued at $613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

INNOVATE Corp. engages in the acquisition and investment of assets. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Clean Energy, Telecommunications, Insurance, Life Sciences, Spectrum, and Other. The Infrastructure segment models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial construction projects.

