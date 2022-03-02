Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) CFO Ian Cleminson Sells 2,035 Shares

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) CFO Ian Cleminson sold 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total transaction of $196,947.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of IOSP opened at $91.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.61. Innospec Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.00 and a twelve month high of $107.73.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Innospec had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,268,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $385,574,000 after purchasing an additional 370,154 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec in the 4th quarter worth about $219,891,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,315,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $209,835,000 after purchasing an additional 117,414 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,351,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,093,000 after purchasing an additional 153,469 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 988,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,274,000 after purchasing an additional 150,615 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IOSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

