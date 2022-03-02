Ink Protocol Price Up 21.8% This Week (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. In the last week, Ink Protocol has traded 21.8% higher against the dollar. Ink Protocol has a market capitalization of $339,265.01 and $145.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003798 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00035639 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.73 or 0.00106104 BTC.

Ink Protocol Profile

Ink Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

