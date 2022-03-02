Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $410,000.00

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $410,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $550,000.00 and the lowest is $200,000.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $440,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.96 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.65 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $2.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.11.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFI. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.04. 6,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,323. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average is $2.38. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $3.89.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

