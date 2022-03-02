Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A., is a fashion retailer operating worldwide. The company also involves in the business of textile designing, manufacturing, and distribution. It welcomes its shoppers at its various store formats, such as Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home and Uterqüe . It has several stores in several countries. Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. is headquartered in Arteixo, Spain. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

OTCMKTS:IDEXY opened at $12.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.13. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.74.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

