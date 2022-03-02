INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Receives $79.57 Average Price Target from Brokerages

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.57.

INDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other INDUS Realty Trust news, major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 40,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.11 per share, with a total value of $3,053,521.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 265,653 shares of company stock valued at $20,161,664 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conversant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,039,000. Centerbridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,334,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP boosted its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 653,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,728,000 after purchasing an additional 70,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 65.2% in the third quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 255,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,883,000 after purchasing an additional 100,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

INDT stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.61. The company had a trading volume of 17,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,009. INDUS Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $82.94. The stock has a market cap of $779.43 million, a P/E ratio of -28.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from INDUS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.79%.

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

