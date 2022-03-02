Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Trims Stock Position in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO cut its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Horizon Bancorp makes up approximately 0.9% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HBNC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 100.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 90,150 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 18.7% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 532,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after purchasing an additional 83,825 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 30.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 300,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 70,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 134.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 66,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $765,000. 53.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HBNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, President James D. Neff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HBNC traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,839. The stock has a market cap of $881.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.17. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.18.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.46%.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

