Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Takes $208,000 Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In related news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $4,217,873.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $3,365,299.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of CL traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,478,887. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.96. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The company has a market cap of $64.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 70.31%.

About Colgate-Palmolive (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.