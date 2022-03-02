Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Sells 105 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 1.8% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $55,739,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,230 shares of company stock valued at $57,379,647 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $5.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $255.17. 31,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,594,720. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $178.58 and a 1 year high of $283.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $251.24 and a 200 day moving average of $250.46.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.71.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

