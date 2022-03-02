Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 158.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in PayPal by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.08. The stock had a trading volume of 322,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,418,475. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.50 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $122.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 2,770 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 27,664 shares of company stock worth $3,464,226. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PYPL. BNP Paribas cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PayPal from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.84.

PayPal Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.