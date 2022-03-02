Impossible Finance (IF) Reaches Market Cap of $3.25 Million

Impossible Finance (CURRENCY:IF) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Impossible Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00001227 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Impossible Finance has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. Impossible Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.25 million and $11,539.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Impossible Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00042307 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,931.47 or 0.06638430 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,077.69 or 0.99815717 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00044080 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00047228 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Impossible Finance Coin Profile

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Impossible Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impossible Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Impossible Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Impossible Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Impossible Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.