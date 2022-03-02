Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PI. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. lifted their price objective on Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Impinj in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Impinj has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.70.

NASDAQ PI traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.53. 395,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,667. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.14. Impinj has a 1 year low of $39.69 and a 1 year high of $94.39. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.53 and a beta of 2.32.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 53.78% and a negative net margin of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $52.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Impinj will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 2,500 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.65, for a total value of $206,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,012 shares of company stock worth $4,718,972. 24.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PI. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $950,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 349,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 27,121 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $554,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Impinj in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,295,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

