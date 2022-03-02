IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $975.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 2,000 ($26.83) to GBX 1,900 ($25.49) in a report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS IMIAY traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.00. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,383. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.26. IMI has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $49.46.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

