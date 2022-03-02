ImageCash Price Hits $0.0013 (IMGC)

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 1st. ImageCash has a market capitalization of $7,070.63 and approximately $2.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ImageCash has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ImageCash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00042159 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,908.49 or 0.06585373 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,065.28 or 0.99772097 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00043418 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00046966 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002756 BTC.

About ImageCash

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,455,414 coins and its circulating supply is 5,336,414 coins. ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ImageCash is imgcash.imagehosty.com

Buying and Selling ImageCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.