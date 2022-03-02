iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for iHeartMedia in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley analyst D. Day expects that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of IHRT stock opened at $20.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.41. iHeartMedia has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $28.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,788,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,703,000 after buying an additional 1,299,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 69.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,173,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,531,000 after purchasing an additional 889,154 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,682,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,245,000 after purchasing an additional 878,492 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,867,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,284,000 after buying an additional 556,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,186,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,952,000 after buying an additional 434,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

About iHeartMedia (Get Rating)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.