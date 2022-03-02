iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) Stake Lifted by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $463,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,007,000. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 40,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period.

iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $25.06 on Wednesday. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $25.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.21.

