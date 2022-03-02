IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) were down 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $2.90. Approximately 364,024 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 6,422,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IAG shares. raised their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised IAMGOLD from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.75 to $3.25 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TD Securities dropped their price target on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James set a $3.00 price objective on IAMGOLD and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.67.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.07 million. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 22.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that IAMGOLD Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 626,792 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 48.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 787,457 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 257,528 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,485,938 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,733,000 after buying an additional 252,006 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in IAMGOLD by 55.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 152,577 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 54,366 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in IAMGOLD in the second quarter valued at about $738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

About IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.