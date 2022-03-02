Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Hydrofarm Holdings Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.59. The stock had a trading volume of 113,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,846. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.14. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.74 and a fifty-two week high of $73.22.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYFM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 965.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,297,000 after buying an additional 188,511 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 258,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 102,937 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 295.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 90,785 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,239,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HYFM. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $56.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.71.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

