Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 25th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.79. William Blair also issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $248.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.85 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HURN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of HURN opened at $48.22 on Monday. Huron Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $42.66 and a 1-year high of $59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.85. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 41.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 668.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 4,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $203,219.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $809,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,961 shares of company stock worth $1,027,406 in the last three months. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.