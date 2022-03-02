Huobi BTC (HBTC) Hits Market Cap of $1.76 Billion

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be bought for about $44,009.26 or 1.00658843 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $1.76 billion and approximately $3.60 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00042409 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,931.02 or 0.06703876 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,670.67 or 0.99884428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00043625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00046704 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002725 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

