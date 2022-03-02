Huntsman’s (HUN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Alembic Global Advisors

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Alembic Global Advisors in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $48.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Alembic Global Advisors’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.72% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.36.
Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $38.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.60.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Huntsman during the third quarter valued at $343,189,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Huntsman by 409.6% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,735,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,907 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Huntsman during the second quarter valued at $53,439,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 159,083,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,590,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,832 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 699.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,672,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.
Huntsman Company Profile (Get Rating)
Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.
