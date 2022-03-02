Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Sells 5,716 Shares of Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF (NASDAQ:DWIN)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF (NASDAQ:DWIN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,716 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.37% of Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,479,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF by 123.7% during the second quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 182,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 100,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 8,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 43,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF stock opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89. Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.03.

