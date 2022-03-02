Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $3.68 Million Stock Position in HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,602,241 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.64% of HEXO worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HEXO. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in HEXO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $339,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of HEXO by 1,158.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 487,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 449,029 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of HEXO by 2,082.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 320,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 305,693 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in HEXO by 199.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 227,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 151,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in HEXO by 1,404.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,353,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997,413 shares during the period. 22.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HEXO stock opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. HEXO Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $207.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $39.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.36 million. HEXO had a negative return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 157.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that HEXO Corp. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC cut HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1.07 to $0.53 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.90.

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, HEXO Plus, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis.

