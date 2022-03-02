Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $2.94 Million Stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,820 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.35% of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 23,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 12,629 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II alerts:

Shares of APGB stock opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $10.05.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in December 2020.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.